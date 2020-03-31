Global Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028

The Report Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Rapid industrialization and increase in cross-border trade has created new opportunities for world trade. Companies are improving their supply chain capabilities and expanding their geographic base to tap the market potential. Carton boxes are the prominent mode of packaging used by manufacturers for packaging of light and heavy duty goods. Water activated tapes or commonly known gummed tapes are the idle choice for the shipping companies as it can be applied even on dirty surfaces of cartons. The bonding strength of water activated tapes on corrugated box surface is very strong making it suitable for packaging of heavy duty goods. However, for efficient use of water activated tapes the use of water activated tape dispensers is essential. Water activated tape dispensers commonly are of two type manually operated and automatic. After setting the desired length in water activated tape dispensers it automatically cuts the tape in pieces of desired length. Use of water activated tape dispenser ensures that the tape get moist evenly and appropriately.

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Market Dynamics

Water activated tape dispensers are solely used in the application of water activated tapes for carton sealing and other applications. The shift in the use of plastic tapes to biodegradable gummed tapes for sealing of cartons can increase the demand in water activated tape dispensers market. The need of firmly sealing carton and boxes to avoid any theft or loss of property while goods being in transit is influencing manufacturers to use water activated tapes translating into the demand in water activated tape dispensers market.

Increased consumer preference for procuring the goods through e-retail format is another important factor for generating the demand for water activated tapes. Moreover, high printability and resistance to degradation on changing of heat and temperature in the external environment are promoting the use of water activated tape while generating the demand in water activated tape dispensers market. However, the availability of pressure sensitive and self-adhesive tapes at similar prices can affect the use of water activated tapes while limiting the demand for water activated tape dispensers. The introduction of tamper evident technology in pressure sensitive tapes can limit the use of water activated tapes while hampering the growth in water activated tape dispensers market. However, due to the rising concern of the regulatory authorities on the increasing plastic waste the use of water activated tapes is set to increase which can create new opportunities for water activated tape dispensers market.

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Market Segmentation

Water activated tape dispensers are segmented by the types of machines and end-use industry.

Based on the types of machines, water activated tape dispensers market is segmented into:

Automatic

Manual

Based on the end use industries, water activated tape dispensers market is segmented into:

Shipping & Logistics

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

General Industrial

Consumer goods

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global water activated tape dispensers market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Rapid industrialization in APEJ region is expected to drive the water activated tape market in the region hence accounting for most of the water activated tape dispensers market. North America is expected to follow APEJ region for demand in water activated tape dispensers market due to the presence of industry leaders in the region. Western Europe is expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period in water activated tape dispensers market attributed to the 100% biodegradability of water activated tapes. MEA and Eastern Europe are expected to account for the minimum share in water activated tape dispensers market.

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the water activated tape dispensers market are Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group. Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, LOYTAPE INDUSTRIES SDN.BHD., Papertec, Inc., LPS Industries, LLC, Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd., Maxfel S.r.l and Neubronner GmbH & Co.



