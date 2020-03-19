Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is Determined to Reach 12300 million US$ by 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology utilizes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to create electric and heat energy through various complex conversion methods. WTE technology provides an alternative source of renewable energy in a world with limited or challenged fossil reserves.

The worldwide market for Waste-to-Energy Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2024, from 10100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials.

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Waste-to-Energy Technologies includes Thermal Technologies and Biochemical Reactions. The proportion of Thermal Technologies in 2015 is about 97.3%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with a waste treat share nearly 48.8% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, enjoying waste treat market share about 20.2% in 2015.

Europe is the largest energy generate place, with energy generate market share nearly 44% in 2015. Following Europe, North America and China are also both the large energy generate place with the energy generate market share of 27.4% and 11.5%.

This report focuses on the Waste-to-Energy Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Waste-to-Energy Technologies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Waste-to-Energy Technologies in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Waste-to-Energy Technologies competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Waste-to-Energy Technologies breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Waste-to-Energy Technologies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waste-to-Energy Technologies sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

