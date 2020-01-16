Global Washing powder Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Washing powder Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Washing powder Market 2019-2024

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules.

Scope of the Global Washing powder Market Report

This report focuses on the Washing powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving.

The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

The worldwide market for Washing powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Washing powder Market Segment by Manufacturers

P&G

Unilever

Henkel

Liby

Kao

Nice

Church & Dwight

Lion

Clorox

NaFine

Lam Soon

Nirma

White Cat

Global Washing powder Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Washing powder Market Segment by Type

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

Global Washing powder Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Some of the Points cover in Global Washing powder Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Washing powder Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Washing powder Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Washing powder Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Washing powder Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Washing powder Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Washing powder Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Washing powder Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

