Global WAN Optimization Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2023

WAN optimization, also known as WAN acceleration, is the category of technologies and techniques used to maximize the efficiency of data flow across a wide area network (WAN).

The WAN optimization market research report outlines the key trends, and market sizing and forecasting for various emerging sub-segments of market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that WAN Optimization market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of WAN Optimization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the WAN Optimization value generated from the sales of the following segments:

WAN Optimization Breakdown Data by Type

Professional Services

Cloud Services

Training and Support Services

WAN Optimization Breakdown Data by Application

Financial Services

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

This report also splits the market by Region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Companies Profile: The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Top Key Manufacturers covered in this report: Blue Coat Systems, CISCO Systems, Ipanema Technologies, Riverbed Technology, Silver Peak, Array Networks, Aryaka Networks, Circadence, Citrix Systems, Exinda.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

• To study and analyze the global WAN Optimization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of WAN Optimization market by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key global WAN Optimization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the WAN Optimization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the size of WAN Optimization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WAN Optimization:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of WAN Optimization market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

