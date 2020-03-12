Global Wafer Biscuits Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are United Biscuits and Hershey Food Corp

Description:

A wafer is a crispy, thin, flat, dry cookie, often used to decorate ice cream and as a garnish on sweet dishes. Wafers are also made into cookies with cream flavourings or caramel sandwiched between multiple pieces. Some famous chocolate bars like Kit Kat and Coffee Crisp are actually wafers with chocolate in and around them. The wafer sheets are prepared by baking between pairs of heated metal plates and usually bear intricate surface patterns derived from these baking plates. Most wafer sheets are rather tasteless, baked from a simple batter containing little to no sugar. Recently, there has been growth in interest for a new type of wafer product, the hollow rolled wafer.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064844

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for convenience food, coupled with a rise in disposable incomes, drives the global wafer biscuits market growth. New product launches with unique flavours in the wafer industry ensure considerable market growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the growth of emerging economies and value addition are anticipated tofurther fuel the market size.

However, rising health concerns among consumers poses a major threat to the market growth, especially in developed countries. As a result, manufacturers are seeking to develop new healthier varieties to attract this health-conscious population. The rise in the number of alternative products, coupled with heavy competition restrain the market.

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064844

Market Segmentation:

The global wafer biscuits market isfragmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel.

Form

Cream Filled

Coated

Application

Chocolate Bars

Ice Cream Decorations

Sandwich Cookies

Distribution Channel

Super Markets/Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retailers

Others

The super markets/hyper markets segment of distribution channel dominates the global market.

Geographical Analysis:

As of 2016, the global wafer biscuits market was dominated by the European region due to the high standard of living and the presence of many established vendors in the region.North America is the second leading market for wafers, with the United States having the largest share. However, in the recent years, the consumption of wafers has been on the decline in this region due to growing health concerns.The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes and a shift in consumer preference. China and India are the leading markets in this region.

Key Players:

The global market for wafer biscuits is a highly competitive and dynamic arena with large-scale companies introducing new products to sustain their dominance. The market is concentrated largely among prominent international players likeNestle SA, Mars, Mondelez International, United Biscuits, and Hershey Food Corp.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-wafer-biscuits-market/10064844

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609