Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Voyage data recorder, or VDR, is a data recording system designed for all vessels required to comply with the IMO’s International Convention SOLAS Requirements (IMO Res A861(20)) in order to collect data from various sensors on board the vessel. It then digitizes, compresses and stores this information in an externally mounted protective storage unit. The protective storage unit is a tamper-proof unit designed to withstand the extreme shock, impact, pressure and heat, which could be associated with a marine incident (fire, explosion, collision, sinking, etc.).

In 2018, the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market size was 1500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Japan Radio Co

Furuno

Interschalt Maritime Systems

Consilium

L-3 Communications

Wärtsilä SAM Electronics

Kongsberg Maritime

Beijing Highlander

Raytheon Anschutz

Danelec Marine

Kelvin Hughes

Maretron

Market analysis by product type

General Voyage Data Recorder

Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

Market analysis by market

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

