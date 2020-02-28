Global VoIP Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

Scope of the Report:

Business voice services are the driving force within the VoIP services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments.

On the residential side, subscribers continue to grow, but revenue has fallen off as VoIP services are included in triple-play packages for almost no cost in many parts of the world,

The global VoIP market is valued at 77400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 93200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of VoIP.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the VoIP market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the VoIP market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8×8

Ring Central

MITEL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Consumers

Corporate Consumers

Application II

