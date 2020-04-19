Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Voice recognition biometrics digitizes an individual’s voice to match it against a stored voiceprint template. Acoustic features of an individual’s voice such as pitch, cadence, and tone are compared to distinguish between individual voices. Voice verification systems require minimal hardware installation, as most PCs already have a microphone and can authenticate individuals remotely for different transactions. Voice recognition biometrics are most likely to be deployed in telephone-based environments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to customers without compromising on convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for a solution that is difficult to duplicate.

This report studies the Voice Recognition Biometrics market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Voice Recognition Biometrics market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Voice Recognition Biometrics market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AGNITIO

Nuance Communications

VoiceTrust

VoiceVault

Auraya Systems

M2SYS Technology

OneVault

VoiceIt Technologies

SayPay Technologies

Sensiple

Sensory

SpeechPro

SPITCH

VoicePIN

Uniphore

ValidSoft

Voice Biometrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physiological Biometrics

Behavioral Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Voice Recognition Biometrics Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Voice Recognition Biometrics Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Voice Recognition Biometrics Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Recognition Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Voice Recognition Biometrics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

