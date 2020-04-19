Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is considered as the most efficient way to communicate across the globe. With the internet as a signal, it uses digital signal propagation. According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020

This report studies the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ATandT

Ericsson

Nokia

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Bell Canada

Bharti Airtel

Bouygues Telecom

Celcom Axiata

Cisco

DNA

DTAC

Huawei

Kcell

KT

KPN

LG Uplus

Mavenir Systems

Mobile TeleSystems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International VoIP Call

Domestic VoIP Call

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

