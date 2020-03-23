Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market 2018: Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Vitamin K is a kind of substance with biological activity of leaf green quinone.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lilly

Daiichi Sankyo

Otsuka

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Aspen

The Medicines Company

Market size by Product

Oral Vitamin K Antagonists

Injection Vitamin K Antagonists

Market size by End User

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Oral Vitamin K Antagonists

1.4.3 Injection Vitamin K Antagonists

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 VTE

1.5.3 ACS/MI

1.5.4 AF

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Revenue by Product

4.3 Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA) Price by Product

Continued…

