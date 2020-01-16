Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach US$6 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025. These devices monitor vital parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and respiratory rate. Vital signs monitoring devices record and provide useful data related to patients’ vital parameters to be used to assess their health status. The market is largely driven by factors such as rising inclination towards home healthcare, increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of chronic disorders. Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure can lead to severe consequences such as stroke and heart diseases. According to the June 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 75 million adults in America have high blood pressure, whereas, only half of these people have their condition under control. Such high prevalence of blood pressure will in turn fuel the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices thereby contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market:

Welch Allyn (a subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.)

Nonin Medical Inc.

Masimo Corporation

SunTech Medical Inc.

Medtronic plc

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

A&D Company

Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Categorical Division by Type:

Aneroid BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Based on Application:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Market Opportunities

1. Development of technologically advanced vital signs monitoring devices is expected to open new avenues for future growth. With rising inclination of patients and physicians towards using these devices in hospital as well as home care settings, development of cost effective monitoring devices will enable higher adoption of these devices.

2. Moreover, emerging countries form a lucrative market for these devices where related awareness as well as disposable income is on the rise.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Definition

3.1.2. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

3.2. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices of Drivers

3.2.2. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Service

6. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Application

7. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

