Global Visitor Management Systems Market is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025

Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEOs third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way.

Get PDF Sample Borchure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=876496

Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.

Based on deployment method, CMMS Software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2017, cloud-based system is leading the market, with over 75% market share.

In 2017, the global Visitor Management Systems market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visitor Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visitor Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Envoy

Veristream

Proxyclick

Traction Guest

SwipedOn

iLobby

Sine

ALICE Receptionist

KeepnTrack

Vizito

Greetly

HID Global (EasyLobby)

Tyco

Honeywell Access Control

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd

Quantum Automation

Raptor Technologies LLC

ATT Systems

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/876496/global-visitor-management-systems-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise VMS

Cloud-based VMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise VMS

1.4.3 Cloud-based VMS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visitor Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Visitor Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Visitor Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Visitor Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Visitor Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Visitor Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Visitor Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/