Global Visible Light Communication Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2019 to 2023 and Industry Analysis Report

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Visible Light Communication Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Visible Light Communication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Visible Light Communication [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/119814

According to the report, one driver in market is availability of greater bandwidth. With an enhanced lighting technology, VLC will offer a much greater bandwidth. The illumination LEDs that are currently in use are designed to be of low bandwidth, as they are supposed to deliver a constant illumination at high power. Nevertheless, the sector is moving toward RGB, where each individual channel has a higher bandwidth. One can also add several different colors to multiplex that is over different channels. For instance, laser LEDs are incorporated in BMW i8 headlights to have a very long range communication, and these have even higher bandwidths. The bandwidth frequency spectrum offered by visible light is larger than that offered by RF bandwidth. VLC bandwidth ranges from 400 THz to 800 THz, and RF frequency offers a bandwidth range from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

The worldwide market for Visible Light Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Browse the Complete Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-visible-light-communication-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/119814

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Visible Light Communication market.

Chapter 1, to describe Visible Light Communication Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Visible Light Communication, with sales, revenue, and price of Visible Light Communication, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Visible Light Communication, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Visible Light Communication market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Visible Light Communication sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Visible Light Communication Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Visible Light Communication Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Visible Light Communication by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Visible Light Communication by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communication by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Visible Light Communication by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Visible Light Communication by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Visible Light Communication Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Visible Light Communication Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Visible Light Communication Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Visible Light Communication Picture

Table Product Specifications of Visible Light Communication

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Visible Light Communication by Types in 2017

Table Visible Light Communication Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Up to 1Mb/s Picture

Figure Above 1Mb/s Picture

Figure Visible Light Communication Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Retail Indoor Positioning Picture

Figure Underwater Communication Picture

Figure Hospitality Picture

Figure Automotive And Transport Picture

Figure Connected Devices Picture

Figure In-Flight Communication/Infotainment Picture

Figure Light Based Internet Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Visible Light Communication Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023),continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/