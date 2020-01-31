Global Visible Light Communication Market 2019, by Type, Service Providers, Application, Distribution Channel, Trends and Business Opportunities till 2025

Global Visible Light Communication Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

The Visible Light Communication market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Visible Light Communication. This report presents the worldwide Visible Light Communication market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, global Visible Light Communication market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Visible Light Communication market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Visible Light Communication Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Visible Light Communication Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Market Size

2.2 Visible Light Communication Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Visible Light Communication Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Visible Light Communication Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Visible Light Communication Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Visible Light Communication Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Visible Light Communication Production by Regions

4.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Visible Light Communication Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production by Type

6.2 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue by Type

6.3 Visible Light Communication Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Visible Light Communication Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company A

8.1.1 Company A Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Company A Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Company A Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.1.5 Company A Recent Development

8.2 Company B

8.2.1 Company B Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Company B Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Company B Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.2.5 Company B Recent Development

8.3 Company C

8.3.1 Company C Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Company C Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Company C Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.3.5 Company C Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Visible Light Communication Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Visible Light Communication Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Visible Light Communication Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.3 Visible Light Communication Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Visible Light Communication Study

