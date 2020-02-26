Global Viscosupplementation Industry Analysis Projected 8.9% CAGR Growth by 2024 | A Report by Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A, Anika Therapeutics Inc, MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH and others

Global viscosupplementation Industry Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the market. Various key factors ar mentioned in the report, which can facilitate the client in finding out the Viscosupplementation market on competitive landscape analysis of prime makers, trends, opportunities, marketing ways analysis, Market Effect issue Analysis and shopper desires by major regions, types, applications in Global Viscosupplementation market considering the past, present and future state of the business. The report discusses all the market trends and analyses all the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The report discusses the major players in conjunction with their share (by volume) in key regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) and the challenges faced by the key players.

Market Analysis:

The Global Viscosupplementation Market accounted to USD 3.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Players:

Bioventus LLC

Ferring B.V

Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A

Anika Therapeutics

MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH

Sanofi S.A

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences

Smith & Nephew Plc

Seikagaku Corporation

Main Market Drivers and Restrainers:

Rising geriatric population

Increase demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Rising prevalence & incidence of osteoarthritis

Lack of safety and inefficiency of the products

Non-consideration of reimbursement by insurance companies

Segmentation:

Product type

single injection

three injection

five injection

Distribution channel

direct tenders

retail

End user

hospital

ambulatory surgical centers

orthopedic clinics

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global viscosupplementation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global viscosupplementation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

