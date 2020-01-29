Global Viscose Fiber Market Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2019 to 2024

The Viscose Fiber report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Viscose Fiber during the projected period. The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Global Viscose Fiber Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals

Viscose fiber was the first manufactures fiber. It is made from purified cellulose and produced from specially processed wood pulp (or cotton pulp, bamboo pulp). Viscose is very similar to cotton and silk. It is a fine and soft material commonly used in clothing, textiles and others.

Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber. China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 63.53% in 2017 and a revenue market share nearly 60.79% in 2017. The second consumption place is India; following China with the sales market share over 10.50% in 2017. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Fiber.

There are two kinds of Viscose Fiber, which are Viscose Filament Yarn and Viscose Staple Fiber. Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 88.77% in 2017. The worldwide market for Viscose Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 16000 million US$ in 2024, from 12100 million US$ in 2019,

Viscose Fiber Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Aditya Birla Group

– Lenzing

– Sanyou

– Sateri Chemical Fibre

– Xinjiang Zhongtai

– Aoyang Technology

– Xiangsheng

– Shandong Bohi and more………

Viscose Fiber Market Segment by Type covers:

– Viscose Filament Yarn

– Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Fiber Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Clothing

– Spinning Clothing

– Home Textile

– Medical Textile

– Industry Textile

