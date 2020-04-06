Global Virtual Training Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Virtual Training Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness Virtual Training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Virtual Training in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Virtual Training, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Virtual Training, enjoying production market share nearly 25.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.8% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%. The worldwide market for Virtual Training is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 17.6% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 96300 Million US$ In 2023, from 36400 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

CAE

Boeing

Thales

FlightSafety

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Cubic

Rheinmetall Defence

ANSYS

Saab

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil Aviation

Medical

Entertainment

Other

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Training Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Virtual Training Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Virtual Training by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Virtual Training by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Virtual Training by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Virtual Training by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Virtual Training by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Virtual Training Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Training Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Virtual Training Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures, continued…

