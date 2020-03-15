Global Virtual Schools Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Virtual Schools Market” has been added to orbis research database.

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

In 2018, the global Virtual Schools market size was 2390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Schools? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Schools? development in United States, Europe and China.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.

K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

The key players covered in this study

K12 Inc

Connections Academy

Mosaica Education

Pansophic Learning

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Charter Schools USA

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual School

Alaska Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Acklam Grange

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Virtual High School(VHS)

Aurora College

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Beijing Changping School

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Market segment by Application, split into

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Schools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Schools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

