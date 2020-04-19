Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Virtual Reality technology is a computer-simulated environment that can recreate sensory experiences and stimulate presence in locations that are from the real world or may be from an imagined world. It has generated tremendous excitement in the healthcare industry where the applications of virtual reality technology extend to psychiatric, training, medical practice, and among other branches of medicine as a part of alternate therapies. Depression and PTSD, surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training are the most common situations where the use of Virtual Reality Technology has proven successful.

The increasing number of diabetic, HIV, and dementia patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe are driving the expenditure in the healthcare industry. The implementation of internet analytics and IT lead innovations is fueling the development of the augmented reality and virtual reality market in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations help improve cost-effectiveness, offer better communication between the patient and the doctor, provide easy exchange of reports, improve tracking of the patient’s health, and offer better workforce training.

This report studies the Virtual Reality in Healthcare market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Virtual Reality in Healthcare market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

5DT

CAE Healthcare

Firsthand Technology

EON Reality

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Mimic Technologies

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtual Realities

Virtually Better

Vital Images

Vuzix

WorldViz

ZSpace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Virtual Reality in Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

