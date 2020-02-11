Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth over Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The demand within the global market for virtual and augmented reality has been rising at a stellar rate, majorly due to the presence of several end-users of virtual and augmented reality. The providers in the global market for virtual and augmented reality have been focusing on overhauling their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Furthermore, a number of vendors in the global virtual and augmented reality market have started capitalising on key technologies that can enhance their brand image in the market.

In 2018, the global Virtual and Augmented Reality market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual and Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual and Augmented Reality development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Oculus VR LLC

HTC Corporation

ZeroLigh

EON Reality

Nokia Corporation

Barco

Blippar.com Ltd

Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)

MindMaze SA

Virtalis

Manus Machinae

Independiente Communications

VirZOOM

NuFormer Projection

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Energy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual and Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual and Augmented Reality development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

