Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Report Introducing new Industry dynamics through SWOT Analysis by 2025

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant. Polymerized product provides non-corrosive shield against moisture, dirt and contaminants for electrical components. Polymer may be heat or room temperature cured. Polymerization produces no volatile gases.

In 2017, the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is led by China, capturing about 40.85% of global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.63% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane are concentrated in China. DyStar is the world leader, holding 12.13% production market share in 2017.

North America was the largest regional consumption market for vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane, with revenue exceeding USD 128.80 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to the downstream. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 2.24% from 2017 to 2024.

North America s and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 0.84% and 1.98% from 2017 to 2024, respectively.

In application, vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane downstream is wide and recently vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of HTV and LSR. Globally, the vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is mainly driven by growing demand for LSR which accounts for nearly 65.71% of total downstream consumption of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GELEST

PCC group

Milliken Chemical

Siltech Corporation.

AB Specialty Silicones

Finetech Industry Limited

United Chemical

Shandong Dayi Chemical

YZHY XC

Runhe

BlueStar

Wynca

DyStar

BRB International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)

LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

