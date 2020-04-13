Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Video Surveillance & Storage market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Video Surveillance & Storage market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Video Surveillance & Storage market, analyzes and researches the Video Surveillance & Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Cameras

Enterprise and IP Video Storage

Boxed DVRs and NVRS

VMS

Encoders

Others (HD CCTV and Accessories)

Market segment by Application, Video Surveillance & Storage can be split into

Government

City Surveillance

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Others

