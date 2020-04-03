Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Video Surveillance Storage Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

“The emerging need for safety and security is increasing the demand for video surveillance systems. Similarly, there is a need for upgradation for storage capacity in the video surveillance data storage. Video Surveillance Storage refers to the process of storing data generated by the surveillance cameras. This real-time data gets stored for a period of time on the storage devices that can be retrieved for analysis of any event or acts as an evidence for a situation. Hence, video surveillance storage plays an important role in the overall security system by helping individuals store crucial information and video feeds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Video Surveillance Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The BFSI sector is estimated to have the largest market size. Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018.

The worldwide market for Video Surveillance Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

Dell EMC

Hitachi

Seagate Technology

NetApp

Bosch

Honeywell

Avigilon

Huawei

Quantum

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Defense

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Healthcare

Home Security

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Video Surveillance Storage market.

Chapter 1, to describe Video Surveillance Storage Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Video Surveillance Storage, with sales, revenue, and price of Video Surveillance Storage, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Video Surveillance Storage, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Video Surveillance Storage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Surveillance Storage sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

