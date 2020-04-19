Global Video Services Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Video Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 114 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Video services refer to video on demand (VOD) and video streaming services offered by digital content providers. VOD services allow users to access video content on demand either through streaming services or over-the-top (OTT) video services. The revenue is generated from the fee earned by VOD service providers throughÂ advertisements, subscriptions, and download to own (DTO) services.

The global market for video services is affected by factors like the extensive adoption of free-to-view online video streaming. Since free internet TV services are available in several regions through a public network, the revenue-generating a capacity of paid-service vendors is greatly hampered. As a result, these vendors have been compelled to include additional features and customization services to attract customers and retain their customer base. Online video streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube in the US and the UK are very popular across geographies as they allow viewers to stream videos and content for free, without any time and location barriers.

This report studies the Video Services market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In 2018, the global Video Services market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Apple

Google

Hulu

Netflix

YouTube

ATandT

ActiveVideo

TalkTalk TV Store

British Telecommunications

CinemaNow

Cox Communications

Deutsche Telekom

DirecTV

Facebook

IndieFlix

Pivotshare

Popcornflix

Redbox

Roku

Rovi

SnagFilms

Sony

Time Warner

Twitter

Uscreen

Verizon

Vevo

Vudu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video Streaming

Video On Demand

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Video Services Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Video Services Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Video Services Market.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Video Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

