Global Video Servers Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

Global video servers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video servers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Video Servers Market research report is a vital source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. All the collected market data is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. It becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and its effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values with this Video Servers report. Overview of the Video Servers market is analysed with respect to market players in the form of customers, businesses or clients. The Video Servers market report also aids in the measurement and optimization of each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Global Video Servers Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing number of events and shows being live-screened globally resulting in the need for compatible streaming equipment devices and servers.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Servers Market

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Commercial

Home Applications

Infotainment & Entertainment

Others

By Type

Telecommunication Video Servers

Broadcasting Video Servers

Cable Video Servers

By Geography

USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2018, 360 Systems announced the launch of “TSS 2470II”, with the server capable of providing time delay and delayed streaming capabilities without overwriting the previously stored videos.

In December 2017, ROSS VIDEO LTD. announced the launch of “Software Defined Production (SDP) Ecosystem”. This launch helps the broadcasters to adapt their servers along with any kind of infrastructure and transportation systems.

Key Players: Global Video Servers Market

Harmonic, Espial, Cisco, Ross Video, Belden Inc., Avid, Anevia, Edgeware AB, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Concurrent Technology Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, XOR Media, 360 Systems

Market Drivers: Global Video Servers Market

Requirement of advanced video servers that are capable of handling upgraded quality of videos along with innovative streaming capabilities; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Video Servers Market

Constant upgradation and innovations in the streaming capabilities and servers resulting in the servers becoming outdated and obsolete quite frequently

