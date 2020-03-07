Global Video Management Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.4% and Will Reach 5760 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Video Management Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Video management system (VMS) currently divided into two categories, one is VMS platform hardware manufacturer launched, and the other is VMS software of the software vendor developed. Video management software is typically used to record and manage video surveillance installations. Video management software runs on a computer and allows users to view multiple cameras, record and retrieve video and monitor alarms.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Video Management Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. For the demand of video management software product, there is still a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products and excessed capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.

Currently the global top 5 external sale manufacturers are: Milestone Systems, Genetec, Qognify, Verint and Hikvision, they accounted for more than 31.10% of the market share in 2015, in terms of revenue. In the near future, the competition pattern might not change.

The global security market continues to grow, especially for emerging economies such as China, Asia, the Middle East and Central and South America, which are experiencing rapid growth. Until now, USA is the largest market region in the world, which occupied about 36.89% in 2015, in terms of global revenue.

The worldwide market for Video Management Software is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 20.4% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 5760 Million US$ In 2023, from 1890 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Milestone

Genetec

Qognify(NICE Systems)

Verint

Axis

Aimetis

OnSSI

Video Insight

AxxonSoft

Tyco Security

Cathexis

MindTree

Pelco

Salient

ISS

A&H Software

3VR

IProNet

March

Hikvision

Dahua

KEDACOM

ZNV

SOBEYCLOUD

CDV

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standard Level

Professional Level

Enterprise Level

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Government

Personal

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Video Management Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Video Management Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Video Management Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Video Management Software, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Video Management Software, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Video Management Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Management Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Video Management Software Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Video Management Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Video Management Software by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Video Management Software by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Video Management Software by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Video Management Software by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Video Management Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Video Management Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Video Management Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Video Management Software Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

