Global Video Encoder Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:

Video encoders, also known as video servers, are used in analog CCTV surveillance integrated with network video system. They convert analog video signals into video streams. The global video encoder market was 1.63 billion USD in 2018 and forecasted to reach 2.21 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America is the largest video encoders market due to large number of video encoder vendors in this region. Europe will also grow in the coming years owing to development in video encoders market. RoW is expected to grow moderately due to government initiatives to implement video encoders in different sectors.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing application of surveillance in different sectors has driven the growth of the market. Less space usage and fast processing of data also increase the demand of video encoders. However, high cost associated with the video encoder devices and decoding constraints hamper the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

VITEC and ATX Networks Partner to Offer End-to-End Content Security for Enterprise and Sports Venue IPTV Deployments.

Haivision releases the Makito X HEVC Rugged Encoder for Low Latency Video Transport in the most demanding Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) environments.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

9. Global Video Encoder Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. UK

9.2.2. France

9.2.3. Germany

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. Others

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. India

9.3.2. China

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. Australia

Continued…

