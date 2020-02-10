Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market 2019 by Types, Demands, Current-Trends, Statistics, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.

Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and ego motion estimation. Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software, with a revenue market share nearly 37.90% in 2017; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337577

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

Mirasys

PureTech Systems

Viseum

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

This study considers the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Segmentation by application:

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2337577

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software by Players

4 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH News

11.4 Axis Communications AB

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Axis Communications AB Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Axis Communications AB News

11.5 Siemens

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Siemens Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Siemens News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]