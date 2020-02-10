Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market 2019 by Types, Demands, Current-Trends, Statistics, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.
Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and ego motion estimation. Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).
On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software, with a revenue market share nearly 37.90% in 2017; Asia region has great market potential in the future.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Axis Communications AB
Siemens
Honeywell International, Inc.
Panasonic
Verint Systems
Avigilon
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Advantech
Infinova
Qognify
Mirasys
PureTech Systems
Viseum
IntelliVision
VCA Technology
This study considers the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Camera-based Systems
Server-based Systems
Segmentation by application:
BFSI Sector
Government and Public Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics Sector
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
