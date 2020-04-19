Global Video Conferencing Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Video conferencing market is segmented based on component and end-use industry. Based on component, the global video conferencing market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Among these components, the hardware component segment is further sub-segmented into camera, codec, microphone/speakers, and others. The software segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the services segment is further split into managed/outsourced and others.

Owing to factors such as rising demand for cloud-based video conferencing solutions across the world,annual growth rate of the software segment is high. The shift toward cloud-based video conferencing solutions is currently low. However, it is expected to rise substantially in the coming years. Furthermore, the services segment is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing trend among organizations to ensure the availability of video conferencing services without the need to employ and maintain a permanent in-house technical team for the purpose.

This report studies the Video Conferencing market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Video Conferencing market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Video Conferencing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Arkadin Cloud Communications

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

JOYCE CR

Logitech International

Microsoft

Orange Business Services

Polycom

Vidyo

West Unified Communications Services

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Static Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government And Defense

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Video Conferencing Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Video Conferencing Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Video Conferencing Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Video Conferencing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

