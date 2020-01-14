Global Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market to 2025| SKF, GE, Rockwell Automation, Emerson, Schaeffler AG, Honeywell, SHINKAWA Electric, National Instruments

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Vibration monitoring equipment is special equipment which can record and store the mechanical vibration and shock signal. It is typically defined as a means of preventing catastrophic failure in critical rotating machinery – such as power generation plant, larger pumps and main arterial conveying systems – and providing the data needed to accurately determine the optimal schedule for maintenance activities on this plant.



In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Vibration Monitoring Equipment in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Vibration Monitoring Equipment. Increasing of chemical industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on machinery manufacturing industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Vibration Monitoring Equipment will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Vibration Monitoring Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like SKF, GE, Rockwell Automation, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Vibration Monitoring Equipment and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 38.86% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Vibration Monitoring Equipment.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SKF

GE

Rockwell Automation

Emerson

Schaeffler AG

Honeywell

SHINKAWA Electric

National Instruments

Meggitt

SPM Instrument

Fluke(Danaher)

Siemens

RION

Expert

Instantel

Bruel & Kjaer



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



