Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2018 – 2026

Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global veterinary orthopedic implant market. Increase in the number of companion animals, rise in R&D expenditure on animal health, and rise in demand for veterinary practitioners are the major drivers of the global market.

The global veterinary orthopedic implant market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with products portfolio to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region, and market position analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global veterinary orthopedic implant market.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market: Key Segments

The global veterinary orthopedic implant market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been divided into veterinary plates & screws, joint replacement implants, and others. The joint replacement implants segment has been further classified into hip replacement implants, knee replacement implants, and others. In terms of end-user, the global veterinary orthopedic implant market has been divided into veterinary hospitals & clinics and research institutes. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market: Regional Outlook

The global veterinary orthopedic implant market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global veterinary orthopedic implant market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, KYON Veterinary Surgical Products, IMEX Veterinary, Inc., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, and Securos Surgical.

The global veterinary orthopedic implant market has been segmented as below:

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market, by Product

– Veterinary Plates & Screws

– Joint Replacement Implants

– Hip Replacement Implants

– Knee Replacement Implants

– Others

– Others

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market, by End-user

– Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

– Research Institutes

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

