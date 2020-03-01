Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbor or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the vessel traffic services market to approach these areas. North America will account for the highest sales in 2023, but developing countries has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, Brazil and Southeast Asia, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

In 2018, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market size was 260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Signalis

Indra Company

Saab

Kongsberg

Transas

Lockheed Martin

Keiki

Frequentis

Vissim AS

SRT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

INS and NAS

TOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Port Service

Coastal Service

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

