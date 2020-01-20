Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

There are multiple benefits of this new-age farming technique, comprising flexibility of space that is required to start farming, requisition of quite less space for farming, and only fairly high cost is incurred in the installation of various associated systems and ease of maintenance are working in favor of the said market. In addition to that, more yield of crop per unit of land, soil-less and highly controlled nature of the farming, and cost effective production are also working in favor of the said market. This technique of farming can ensure a supply of organic products throughout the year and the products are entirely free of contaminants and fertilizers.

Global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vertical Farming/Plant Factory.

This report researches the worldwide Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AeroFarms

Aizufujikako Co., Ltd.

Everlight Electronics

Genesis Photonics (GPI)

Gotham Greens

Granpa Co., Ltd.

Hon Hai

Hydrofarm

Inventec

Iwasaki Electric

JGC

Jingpeng Solar Powered Plant Factory

Natural Vitality

Nihon Advanced Agri Corporation

Ozu Corporation

Philips Horticulture Lamps

Rambridge

Ringdale ActiveLED

Rockwool Group

Ryobi Holdings

Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Breakdown Data by Type

by Functional Device

Lighting

Hydroponic Component

Climate Control

Sensors

by Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Others

Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Breakdown Data by Application

Farms

Other

Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vertical Farming/Plant Factory manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

