Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Rise in Percentage of Geriatric Population Requiring Spine Surgery to Fuel the Market

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive procedures performed to prevent vertebral body collapse and pain in patients with pathological vertebral bodies. The geriatric and obese populations are more prone to osteoporosis, which is a major cause of vertebral or spinal fractures. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are performed to treat these fractures. The procedure involves restoring the vertebra height with or without balloon by injecting acrylic cement into the fractured bone under maintained pressure through cement mixing delivery devices. The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is growing at a rapid pace due to rise in geriatric population requiring spine surgery and surge in adoption rate of technologically advanced products in spine fracture treatment. According to United Nation data 2017, there are an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, accounting for 13% of the global population.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. The overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. The report also covers market revenue projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in the overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

Increase in incidence rates of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure also propels the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. For instance, according to National Spinal Cord Injury Database 2018, an estimated of 6% of new spinal cord injury cases were reported in the U.S., of these nearly 38% were due to vehicle accidents and 8% due to sports injury.

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Key Segments

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. The vertebroplasty segment has been divided into needles and cement mixing & delivery devices. The kyphoplasty segment has been classified into needles & balloons and cement mixing & delivery devices. In terms of end-user, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends, and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2017 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period from 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their CAGRs (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and some useful insights of the market which will help new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), IZI Medical Products, Zavation, and RONTIS. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented as follows: