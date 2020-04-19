Global Venture Capital Investment Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Venture Capital Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fintech solutions provide alternative finance firms with a platform for investors to directly come across companies and individuals looking for equity financing and debt. The technology has enabled new players to take faster decisions, engage with customers more precisely, and run operations at low cost-to-income ratios compared with traditional banks. The low-interest rates offered in the alternative finance sector have lowered the defaults rate and led investors to seek high-yielding assets. The main areas of focus for investors are lending, money transfers, blockchain, payment processing, and wealth management among others. Several VC firms are investing in fintech startups, wherein the firms are exploring software to develop financial planning and other portfolio management tasks. These startups aim to disrupt traditionally modeled corporations. Of late, many banks are coming forward and partnering with alternative lenders, a trend that has taken over the banking and fintech sector. For banks, these collaborations are expected to increase the customer base and improve their footprint, while for alternative lenders, it will bring in more customers and capital.

Areas like healthtech, biotech and autotech are expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace, while artificial intelligence across industries will likely help drive significant investment rounds.

The key players covered in this study

Accel

Benchmark Capital

First Round Capital

Lowercase Capital

Sequoia Capital

Union Square Ventures

Andreessen Horowitz

Bessemer Venture Partners

Greylock Partners

Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Joint Investment

Combinational Investment

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology

Media And Entertainment

Medical Equipment

IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

