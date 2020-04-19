Global Vendor Management Software Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vendor Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Vendor management is also known as supplier management. Vendor management software performs initial registration, ongoing performance assessment, recording non-conformance, implementing corrective or preventative actions, and tracking results. Vendor management software enables organizations to control costs, drive service excellence, and mitigate risks to gain increased value from vendors. Vendor management software helps companies to coordinate the entire vendor relationship from acquiring a vendor through the delivery of goods and services to issuing of paychecks and all the other functions in between.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud-based vendor management software. Cloud computing enable enterprises to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost-effective. Some of the factors responsible for the adoption of cloud-based vendor management software are easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. These solutions enable businesses to focus on developing their core competencies.

This report studies the Vendor Management Software market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Vendor Management Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Vendor Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Vendor Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Emptoris

Intelex Technologies

MasterControl

MetricStream

SAP Ariba

Adjuno

ConnXus

Coupa Software

Determine

Deskera

EBid Systems

ESellerHub

360factors

Freshdesk

GEP

HICX Solutions

Ivalua

JAGGAER

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Vendor Management Software Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Vendor Management Software Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Vendor Management Software Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vendor Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Vendor Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Vendor Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

