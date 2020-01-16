Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market 2019-2024

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

Scope of the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report

This report focuses on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2772443

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured

The worldwide market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Manufacturers

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2772443

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Type

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

Some of the Points cover in Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019