Global Vehicle Telematics Key Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Vehicle Telematics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Vehicle telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Vehicle telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This industry study presents the global Vehicle Telematics market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Vehicle Telematics production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

The consumption of Vehicle Telematics in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Trimble, Wabco, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

Hirain Technologies

Vehicle Telematics Breakdown Data by Type

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Vehicle Telematics Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Vehicle Telematics Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

