Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) shippers have a tough barrier and outer structural film — yielding a robust shipping container with thermal performance that far surpasses conventional foam boxes.
Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, accounting for about 40 percent revenue market share in 2018.
The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.
In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Va-Q-tec
ThermoSafe
CSafe Global
Intelsius
Sofrigam
Avery Dennison
Pelican BioThermal
EMBALL’ISO
Therapak
Cryopak
Lifoam Life Science
Super Tech
Cold Chain Technologie
Schaumaplast
Jisi
ASAP Case
Softbox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.