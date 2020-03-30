Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) shippers have a tough barrier and outer structural film — yielding a robust shipping container with thermal performance that far surpasses conventional foam boxes.

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, accounting for about 40 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.

In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Va-Q-tec

ThermoSafe

CSafe Global

Intelsius

Sofrigam

Avery Dennison

Pelican BioThermal

EMBALL’ISO

Therapak

Cryopak

Lifoam Life Science

Super Tech

Cold Chain Technologie

Schaumaplast

Jisi

ASAP Case

Softbox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.