Global Vaccine Carriers Market Forecast By Regions, Type And Application (2019-2024)

Vaccine Carrier is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of Vaccine at controlled temperatures. It efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks, and most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures.

Field trials of large capacity insulated containers are underway. The vaccine storage capacity of these units is many times that of the largest current cold boxes. The units are either pallet-based or wheeled and they offer the possibility of simpler and more secure transport for large quantities of vaccine from primary to sub-national level. There is an increasing need for larger capacity products at this point in the supply chain now that vaccine volumes are increasing dramatically. If the trails are successful, WHO will develop a suitable PQS specification.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

B Medical Systems

AOV International

Apex International

Blowkings

Nilkamal

AUCMA

Xinxiang Dengke

Qingdao Leff

Termo-Kont

Polar Thermal Packaging

Giostyle

EBARA CO. Ltd.

CIP Industries

Versapak

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vaccine Carriers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vaccine Carriers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vaccine Carriers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vaccine Carriers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vaccine Carriers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

