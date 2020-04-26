Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Vaccine Adjuvants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vaccine Adjuvants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Vaccine Adjuvants market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vaccine Adjuvants market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

An adjuvant is a substance that is formulated as part of a vaccine to enhance its ability to induce protection against infection. Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immunogenicity of highly purified antigens that have insufficient immunostimulatory capabilities, and have been used in human vaccines for more than 90 years. And many vaccines also contain an adjuvant or adjuvant combination: these are substances added to vaccines specifically because of their immune enhancing effects. Adjuvants were initially used to counter the poor immunogenic potential of highly purified antigens. In recent years their role has expanded as our understanding of the immunology of vaccination has grown.

The classification of vaccine adjuvants includes veterinary vaccine adjuvants and human vaccine adjuvants. And the proportion of human vaccine adjuvants in 2016 is about 52.4%. The veterinary vaccine adjuvants in 2015 are about 47.6%.

The classification of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants includes Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Others. And the proportion of Intramuscular in 2016 is about 56.3%. The Subcutaneous in 2016 is about 29%.

The classification of Human Vaccine Adjuvants includes Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Others. And the proportion of Intramuscular in 2016 is about 55.5%. The Subcutaneous in 2016 is about 28.8%.

The global Vaccine Adjuvants market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications, Commercial Applications)

Human Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications, Commercial Applications)

