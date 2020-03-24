Global User Activity Monitoring Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2025 | Key Player Balabit, Birch Grove Software, Centrify, CyberArk, Digital Guardian, Rapid7

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the User Activity Monitoring Market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the user activity monitoring market, by segmenting it based on by technology, by application, by end- user, and regional demand. Robust advancement of network monitoring tools in an emerging economy in the past several years propels the growth for the user activity monitoring market. Moreover, surging demand for behavior analyst is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of user activity monitoring in end-user industries such as banking, financial services & insurance, government and defence, healthcare, telcom& IT and others fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by technology, application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the user activity monitoring market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the user activity monitoring market.

The report provides the size of the user activity monitoring market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global user activity monitoring market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The user activity monitoring market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the user activity monitoring market, split into regions. Based on technology, application, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for user activity monitoring. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of internet traffic monitor several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the companyâ„¢s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Balabit, Birch Grove Software, Centrify, CyberArk, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Micro Focus, Rapid7, and Sumo Lodic

The global user activity monitoring market has been segmented into:

Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Technology

– Log management

– Visual forensics

– Behaviour analytics

– Auditing and reporting

– others

Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Application

– System monitoring

– File monitoring

– Database monitoring

– Network monitoring

– Application monitoring

– Others

Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By End- User

– IT and telecom

– Government and defence

– healthcare

– Banking, financial services & insurance

– Others

Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificoIndia

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

