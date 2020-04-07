Global Used Car Market Research Report 2019: Market Analysis On The Future Growth Prospects And Market Trends Adopted By The Competitors, Regions With Forecast By 2023

A used car, a pre-owned vehicle, or a secondhand car, is a vehicle that has previously had one or more retail owners.
The increasing spending power, the rising employment, the availability of convenient credit payment options, and the growing social acceptance of owning pre-owned cars in the regions such as APAC and the Americas, will drive the growth of the segment in this global market.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Used Car will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Used Car market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Segmentation by product type:
Compact size (Below 1499cc)
Mid-size (1500 to 2499cc)
Segmentation by application:
Commercial
Home use
Industrial
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
IsraelTurkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Alibaba Group Holding
eBay Motors
TrueCar
