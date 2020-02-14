Global Ursolic Acid Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ursolic Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 137 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Ursolic Acid Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Ursolic acid is a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and foodï¼†health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties.

Scope of the Report:

Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and foodï¼†health care products industry. Foodï¼†health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015.

At present, the production of ursolic acid is distributed in China, Asia (Excluding China), Europe, USA. About 70% loquat is distributed in China. China is the largest production country of ursolic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 87.30% % in the global production market in 2016.

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Sabinsare and Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech are the key suppliers in the global ursolic acid. Top five company production took up about 32.73% of the global market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Ursolic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2024, from 7 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Ursolic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sabinsa

Sami Labs

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

Hunan NutraMax

Xi’an TonKing

Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology

MicroHerb

Geneham Pharmaceutical

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech

Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering

AiKang Biological

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Foodï¼†Health Care Products Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ursolic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ursolic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ursolic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ursolic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ursolic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ursolic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ursolic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

