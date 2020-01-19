Global Urethral Strictures Market Research Report Information: Type (AUS, PUS) Condition (Hypospadias & Epispadias) Cause (Idiopathic) Treatment (Urethroplasty) Gender (Male, Female) End-user (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Forecast Till 2023

Urethral stricture refers to the narrowing of the urethra. This disease causes an inflammation of the urethra that narrows or blocks the passageway through which the urine flows from the bladder. The stricture could be caused due to inflammation, infection, or injury. It is much more common in men than in women. The urethral stricture market could be driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures, rising cases of urolithiasis in the adult population, and the growing incidence of urinary incontinence.

Hypospadias is a common congenital malformation that requires surgical repair, and its long-term management requires a substantial amount of socioeconomic resources. The rising prevalence of hypospadias is of major interest for healthcare providers, clinical medicines, and research. According to a study published by the NCBI in 2016, the mean prevalence for hypospadias in North America was 34.2, followed by 19.9 in Europe, 0.6 to 69 in Asia, and 5.9 in Africa.

The global urethral stricture market is segmented based on type, condition, cause, treatment, gender, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into posterior urethral stricture and anterior urethral stricture.

The global urethral stricture market on the basis of cause is divided into hypospadias and epispadias and urinary incontinence.

Based on condition, the market is further segmented into iatrogenic, idiopathic, infection-induced, and trauma.

The treatment segment is classified into urethral dilation, direct vision internal urethrotomy (DVIU), and urethroplasty.

Based on gender the market has been divided into male and female.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, urologic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global urethral stricture market was valued at USD 934.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period.

Key Players

SRS Medical, JenaSurgical GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Healthtronics Inc, Allium Medical Solutions, UROMED, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bard Medical, Lumenis Ltd, and Mukocell

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global urethral stricture market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global urethral stricture market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global urethral stricture market

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19265

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Increasing prevalence of urethral strictures

4.1.3 Rising cases of urolithiasis in the adult population

4.1.4 Growing occurrence of urinary incontinence

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost of surgical procedure

4.2.2 High rate of complications

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technologically advanced products

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research &Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Epidemiology of Urethral Stricture

6 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Posterior Urethral Stricture

6.1.2 Anterior Urethral Stricture

7 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Condition

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hypospadias & Epispadias

7.1.2 Urinary Incontinence

8 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Cause

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Iatrogenic

8.1.2 Idiopathic

8.1.3 Infection-induced

8.1.4 Trauma

9 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Treatment

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Urethral Dilation

9.1.2 Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy (DVIU)

9.1.3 Urethroplasty

10 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Gender

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Male

10.1.2 Female

11 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Hospitals

11.1.2 Urologic Clinics

11.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 U.S.

12.2.1.2 Canada

12.2.2 South America

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 UK

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.2 Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company Market Share Analysis

Continue……

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19265

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]