Global Urea Fertilizers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

China is the largest consumption region of Urea Fertilizers, the second place is India with the sales market share of 18% in 2018. Southeast Asia is another important market of Urea Fertilizers, enjoying 7% sales market share.

Global Urea Fertilizers market size will increase to 56230 Million US$ by 2025, from 52310 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urea Fertilizers.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Urea Fertilizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

QAFCO

CF Industries

SABIC

Yangmei Chemical

Yara

Nutrien

Koch Fertilizer

EuroChem

Shanxi tianze coal-chemical

Rui Xing Group

China XLX Fertiliser

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

Hualu-hengsheng

Dongguang Chemical

Sichuan Lutianhua

CVR Partners, LP

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Luxi Chemical Group

Coromandel International Ltd.

Sinofert Holdings Limited.

Bunge Limited

OSTCHEM (Group DF)

OCI Nitrogen

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas based Urea Fertilizers

Coal based Urea Fertilizers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Industrial

