Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Size with Future Prospects, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2026

The research report published by Credence Research provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the Upper Limb Prosthetics market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The research study analyzes market dynamics by considering market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prominent prevailing trends shaping the Upper Limb Prosthetics market. Considering aforementioned factors, the study provides market estimates for the years to come till 2026.

Get here sample in PDF

Unique selling proposition of the research study include detailed and in-depth competitive landscape assessment, and attractive investment segment analysis of the Upper Limb Prosthetics market. Particulars covered in company profiles section includes product/service portfolio, financial synopsis, competitor’s information, and news coverage along with the latest updates related to the Upper Limb Prosthetics market. The research study provides market size and estimates across different segments for geographic regions including North America (U.S & Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC & Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Get here sample in PDF

Market Insights:

The global upper limb prosthetics market indicates dynamic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 accredited to rise in prevalence of bone infection in the elderly population, osteoporosis, and rising incidence of road accidents. Even among upper limb amputees, preference for physical activities/fitness, leisure sports, and aerobics is growing significantly, which has directed to an increased ultimatum for upper limb prosthetic products. As per the recent United Nations survey data, more than 65% of amputation procedures are carried out on individuals aged 50-55 years and older. Growing prevalence of diabetes is also quoted as a noteworthy factor linked with growing demand for upper limb prosthetic products.

The global upper limb prosthetics market has gained widespread acceptance in the orthopedic industry. Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger. The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. High cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.

The market revenue in the Asia Pacific and Europe region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding. Moreover, the growing prevalence of bone disorders along with geriatric population, increasing road accidents, and bone injuries are few other factors driving the overall growth, mainly in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Key highlights of the research study comprise:

Comprehensive analysis of the global Upper Limb Prosthetics industry Upper Limb Prosthetics market classification on the basis of key market segments along with their current and estimated market size Study of major market drivers, challenges and opportunities and their effect on the Upper Limb Prosthetics market Major companies profiled along with competitive landscape analyzed on the basis of business strength & product offerings Cross sectional analysis of each region covering individual segments for the forecast period 2016 – 2018 in terms of value (US$ Mn)

Get here sample in PDF

Research methodology devised for this study:

Our methodology comprises a blend of primary and secondary research for engineering the market size, shares and estimations for global Upper Limb Prosthetics market specific to key segments, and regional segmentation.

Secondary Research

Some of the basic, but most important sources referred during the study included company annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents throwing light upon the recent developments in the global Upper Limb Prosthetics market. Reliable sources such as scientific journals, university research papers and government websites were equally referred for recognizing business opportunities in various geographical markets and market penetration of various products/services. In addition, paid databases were referred to collect information useful for extensive commercial study of the key players operating in Upper Limb Prosthetics market. In case where no data was available on the public domain, we used modeling and estimates to arrive at comprehensive data sets. Secondary research helped to prepare a base for Upper Limb Prosthetics market study.

Primary Research

The extensive secondary research carried out was complemented by extensive primary research to validate data and analysis. Primary research involved telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions as well as face-to-face interviews with the leading industry experts.

The participants tracked for primary interviews include:

Vice President/ CEOs

Marketing/product managers

Market intelligence managers

National sales managers

Purchasing managers

Distributors

Other stakeholders

[Browse full report: “Upper Limb Prosthetics market Size”]

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact Us:

Credence Research Inc.

105 N 1st ST #429

SAN JOSE

CA 95103

United States

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com

LinkedIn @ https://us.linkedin.com/company/credenceresearch