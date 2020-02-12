Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles 2018 Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Market, Key Players and Future Forecast 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market 2018

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates while in contact with the ground and without an onboard human presence.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

UGVs are vehicles that operate in contact with the ground with or without human intervention. The main application of UGVs is in the Defense sector. UGVs have sensors to observe the environment and the terrain in order to either navigate autonomously or as per the instructions of a human operator. UGVs are used to examine the ground, to supply ammunition to soldiers during combat, to carry out rescue operations during disasters, and to detect explosives and to detonate them.

The Americas is a major contributor to the growth of this market followed by the EMEA and APAC.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442512-global-unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

iRobot

Cobham

QinetiQ Group

Oshkosh Corporation

SEEGRID Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tele-Operated

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Commercial and Civil

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442512-global-unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tele-Operated

1.2.2 Autonomous

1.2.3 Semi-Autonomous

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defense

1.3.2 Commercial and Civil

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lockheed Martin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Northrop Grumman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 General Dynamics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 General Dynamics Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 iRobot

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 iRobot Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cobham

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cobham Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 QinetiQ Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 QinetiQ Group Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Oshkosh Corporation

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Oshkosh Corporation Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com