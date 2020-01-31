Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2019 Research Analysis, Trends, High Demand, Key Insights, Industry Size, Share and Future Growth Opportunity till 2025

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2499266

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market was valued at 11700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 31700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Geographically, global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Data by Type

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2499266

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size

2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Type

6.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Type

6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company A

8.1.1 Company A Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Company A Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Company A Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.1.5 Company A Recent Development

8.2 Company B

8.2.1 Company B Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Company B Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Company B Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.2.5 Company B Recent Development

8.3 Company C

8.3.1 Company C Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Company C Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Company C Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product Description

8.3.5 Company C Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Study

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]