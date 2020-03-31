ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Molten salt energy thermal storage as an alternative energy storage systems for solar energy is reaping large revenue gains. Dwindling prices of photovoltaics (PVs), helped by increasing regulatory support, will drive the use of the system in various applications, including industrial heating and in generating electricity. Contours of future market developments in the next seven years are likely to be influenced by favorable business models, especially in developed countries, and substantial advances in storage technologies. The molten salt solar energy thermal storage market is expected to rise at promising double-digit CAGR during 2019-2025.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage.
This report studies the global market size of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BrightSource Energy
Solar Millennium AG
Abengoa
Areva
Siemens
Acciona
ESolar
SolarReserve
Schott
Wilson Solarpower
Cool Earth
Novatec
Lointek
Acciona Energy
Shams Power
ZED Solar
Absolicon
Rioglass Solar
Greenera Energy India Pvt
Focus solar
Market Segment by Product Type
Tower-type Solar Power Tower System
Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Other
Market Segment by Application
CSP System
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
